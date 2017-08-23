Arkansas man dies, woman injured after crash on highway; 1 vehicle hit furniture store

An Arkansas man was killed and a woman was injured in a collision that sent one of the vehicles into a home furnishing store Tuesday in Craighead County, police said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 near an intersection with County Road 931 south of Paragould, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2013 Hyundai was heading north on the highway while a 1999 GMC was heading south, police said. The GMC reportedly crossed into northbound traffic and rammed the Hyundai's driver's side, and the GMC then ran into the Homeplace Furniture building at 16 County Road 931.

The Hyundai's driver, 70-year-old Thomas Hood of Paragould, was killed in the wreck. Linda Hood, 72, of Paragould was reportedly an injured passenger in the Hyundai. She was taken to Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

No one traveling in the GMC was reported hurt in the wreck.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 316 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.