Arkansan arrested after meth, purse found in pants at department store, authorities say
This article was published today at 5:20 p.m.
A man faces multiple charges after methamphetamine was found in his pants along with a purse he had reportedly attempted to steal from an Arkansas Dillard’s store, police said.
The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Sean Phillip Cornell, 28, of Hot Springs was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Monday on charges of theft of property, possession of meth and resisting arrest.
An on-duty security officer at the department store said he observed Cornell concealing a blue Calvin Klein purse valued at $98 "in the crotch of his shorts."
Cornell reportedly fought an officer trying to stop him, later requiring police to use a stun gun.
Once arrested, Cornell pulled the purse from his pants, according to the newspaper, citing the affidavit. It was later returned to the store.
A small bag containing meth was also found in his right front pocket.
