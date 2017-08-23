Arkansan arrested after meth, purse found in pants at department store, authorities say

A man faces multiple charges after methamphetamine was found in his pants along with a purse he had reportedly attempted to steal from an Arkansas Dillard’s store, police said.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Sean Phillip Cornell, 28, of Hot Springs was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Monday on charges of theft of property, possession of meth and resisting arrest.

An on-duty security officer at the department store said he observed Cornell concealing a blue Calvin Klein purse valued at $98 "in the crotch of his shorts."

Cornell reportedly fought an officer trying to stop him, later requiring police to use a stun gun.

Once arrested, Cornell pulled the purse from his pants, according to the newspaper, citing the affidavit. It was later returned to the store.

A small bag containing meth was also found in his right front pocket.

