CLASS 2A SUPER SIX: No. 1 Mount Ida back and largely intact

For the first time in almost a decade, the Mount Ida Lions are the preseason favorite in Class 2A.

The Lions won their first state championship since 2007 last season, defeating Hampton 27-26 after stopping a two-point conversion.

With most of its state-championship team back in 2017, Mount Ida opens as the No. 1 team in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Class 2A Super Six.

Lions Coach Michael White has appreciated his team's businesslike approach entering the 2017 season.

"We've maintained a great focus since the season last year," White said. "We've had a great offseason. And I think we've had a real good fall camp."

Mount Ida (14-1 in 2016) returns 18 starters, with nine on offense and nine on defense.

The Lions' Split-Back Veer offense is led by a trio of running backs -- senior Cade Helms, and juniors Gage Dyer and Jonathan Lagrange. Helms rushed for 1,655 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Lagrange had a team-high 28 touchdowns and totaled 1,414 yards on the ground. Dyer finished with 851 yards and five scores.

Junior quarterback Cade Jackson doesn't have to throw often in the Lions' run-first offense, completing 22 of 56 passes for 527 yards and 5 touchdowns. Jackson did not have a completion in Mount Ida's state championship victory, but his 1-yard touchdown run was the go-ahead score with 3:10 remaining.

White calls the Lions' backfield a four-headed monster.

"I've had teams where you can key on one individual," White said. "That's not the case this year. They don't necessarily take it to the house. We don't have the fastest players. But they'll get you 15-20 yards. It makes it very difficult to stop."

Defensively, Helms and senior defensive tackle Gunner Gilbert guide the Lions. Helms, at linebacker, recorded 112 tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries last season. Gilbert, who also starts at center, had 67 tackles along with three forced fumbles.

Senior defensive tackle Caleb Woodfield finished with 52 tackles, 5 forced fumbles and 5 fumble recoveries. Senior defensive back Bridger Farmer intercepted three passes and had 88 tackles.

Mount Ida's success in 2016 was keyed by several sophomores, including Dyer, Jackson and Lagrange. White said the class always has been competitive, and it showed last season.

"It is unusual for sophomores to step up," White said. "But when they step on the field, they expect to win."

Mount Ida opens the season with two consecutive road games -- at Magazine on Sept. 1 and at Jessieville on Sept. 8. The Lions host Lamar in their home opener Sept. 15 before beginning 7-2A Conference play at Mineral Springs on Sept. 22. They travel to 7-2A rival Dierks, which handed Mount Ida its only 2016 loss 42-21 on Oct. 20.

White hopes his team can avoid a letdown in 2017.

"I don't want to see the attitude that we're automatically going back to Little Rock," said White, referring to the site of the Arkansas state championship games. "I want these guys to focus on each and every play. Remember what got us there last year.

"We weren't the fastest team and all that. But we did play as a team."

