Box with needles, suspected meth found in Arkansas woman's bra, police say

A Hot Springs woman is facing felony drug charges after officers found a box with needles and methamphetamine in her bra, authorities said.

Brenda Gail Smith, 42, was arrested early Tuesday after an officer spotted her pushing a bicycle from behind a dumpster behind Oaklawn Baptist Church in Hot Springs, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

Police say Smith provided a fake name before giving her real one, at which point the officer determined she was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear.

A search at the jail later revealed a black box inside Smith's bra, the affidavit said. The box had items including syringes inside it, and it tested positive for meth, police said.

In addition to the warrant, Smith faces three counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith remained in the Garland County jail Wednesday afternoon.