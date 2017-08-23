Camden Fairview's OL Stacey Wilkins another promising 2019 in-state prospect

The junior class in Arkansas could prove to be a deep class with Division I talent and Camden Fairview offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins has the chance to add to the list of major college prospects.

Wilkins, 6-7, 270 pounds, participated in camps at Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe, and came away with offers from the two schools this summer. Camden Fairview coach Jake Monden believes another offer could be coming.

“I think he did a good job of getting out this summer and getting seen,” Monden said. “He went to the Memphis camp…they don’t know a ton about him being from out of state, but they’re evaluating him hard and I look for a Memphis offer pretty soon after a couple of games.”

Arkansas has extended offers to four juniors in the state - Warren receiver Treylon Burks, Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry, Jonesboro offensive lineman Darius Thomas and receiver Jadon Jackson of Bentonville West.

Wilkins started 10 games at right tackle as a sophomore and graded out at 83 percent while having 37 pancake blocks and 53 knockdowns. Monden said Wilkins has made strong strides.

“It’s almost like watching a baby deer with some of his coordination and him lacking strength at the time,” Monden said. “Stacey has done a great job in the last 18 months of lifting weights and developing and also becoming more mature.”

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. visited Camden Fairview in the spring. Wilkins was out of town and was unable to attend Arkansas Trench Hog Camp this summer.

“I think they’re interested in him, but the thing for him is he has to have a good year and he’s going to keep developing as far as his body goes,” Monden said.

Wilkins moved to left tackle in the spring and will play the position this fall.

“I think it’s been a good transition for him,” Monden said. “It’s definitely been good for his feet. He’s a massive kid.”

Despite his length, Wilkins has maxed out at 300 pounds in the bench press. Monden, who’s entering his second season at Camden Fairview, said Wilkins has also improved his flexibility.

“When I first got here he didn't bend real well and now he plays with really good bend,” Monden said.