Duffy, bullpen hold Rockies to 2 hits as Royals win

ROYALS 3, ROCKIES 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Danny Duffy and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, helping the Kansas City Royals hold off the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Duffy took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and retired the first two batters before walking DJ LeMahieu and allowing a home run to Nolan Arenado. The Rockies star third baseman squared up a 1-1 pitch and hit it out for his 28th home run.

Duffy (8-8), who was 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA in his first 3 starts in August, was removed after 6 innings and 88 pitches. He walked three and struck out seven. Duffy walked Arenado in the first and Trevor Story in the fifth for the only other baserunners he permitted.

Mike Minor replaced Duffy and retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Peter Moylan got LeMahieu on a grounder to Whit Merrifield to end the eighth.

Kelvin Herrera gave up a triple to Jonathan Lucroy with two out and walked Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra. Herrera left with an injury with a 2-0 count on Pat Valaika. Left-hander Scott Alexander replaced Herrera and retired Valaika on a grounder to shortstop Alcides Escobar. Alexander picked up his first career save on two pitches.

Salvador Perez, who had not played since Aug. 4 because of a strain on the right side of his chest, had two hits, including an RBI double in the Royals' two-run fourth inning.

Jon Gray (5-3) gave up 3 runs, 2 earned, and 6 hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out 6 and walking 1. He dropped to 4-12 in 27 career road starts.

BRAVES 4, MARINERS 0 Rookie Lucas Sims pitched three-hit ball over six innings and Atlanta scored on a crazy play that took three rundowns in a victory over visiting Seattle.

NATIONALS 4, ASTROS 3 Matt Wieters hit a two-run home run, Howie Kendrick had a two-run triple and Washington beat host Houston for the ninth consecutive time in a matchup of division leaders.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 12, CARDINALS 4 Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hedges also went deep and visiting San Diego beat St. Louis.

CUBS 13, REDS 9 Cubs star Kris Bryant exited after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, and lefty Anthony Rizzo wound up playing third base as Chicago beat host Cincinnati for its seventh victory in nine games.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, METS 4 J.D. Martinez hit an early three-run home run, Patrick Corbin pitched eight smooth innings and visiting Arizona coasted past New York.

DODGERS 8, PIRATES 5 Chris Taylor had three of Los Angeles' 10 hits as the offense picked up the pitching staff in a victory over host Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 12-7, PHILLIES 8-4 Ichiro Suzuki's pinch-hit three-run home run broke a tie in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton added his major league-leading 46th home run and visiting Miami won the opener against Philadelphia. Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run home run, Christian Yelich had a three-run shot and the Marlins beat the Phillies in the late game to complete the doubleheader sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 6, ORIOLES 4 Ryon Healy homered twice and had three RBI, Jed Lowrie hit a two-run drive and Oakland beat host Baltimore.

RED SOX 9, INDIANS 1 Doug Fister gave up a leadoff home run in the first inning to Francisco Lindor and then nothing else, finishing with a career-best one-hitter, and Eduardo Nunez had five RBI as visiting Boston rolled to a victory over Cleveland.

YANKEES 13, TIGERS 4 Gary Sanchez hit two home runs -- including a first-inning drive estimated at nearly 500 feet -- and Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven tidy innings in his return from the disabled list to lead New York to a victory over host Detroit.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Lucas Duda and Corey Dickerson homered in the first two innings and Chris Archer struck out 10 for Tampa Bay in a victory over visiting Toronto.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 1 Jorge Polanco homered for the third time in two days, smacking one of Minnesota's three long balls in a victory over host Chicago.

