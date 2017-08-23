Home / Latest News /
ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee taken off UVA game due to name
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:51 a.m.
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State's game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
Plans to remove a statue of Lee led to a protest in Charlottesville earlier this month that attracted what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. Violent clashes erupted between a large gathering of white nationalists and hundreds of counter protesters.
ESPN says the decision to put Lee on another game was made "collectively." It also says it's "a shame that this is even a topic of conversation."
NWABlkMale says... August 23, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.
Don't think it was necessary but I get it. Err on the side of grace.
NoUserName says... August 23, 2017 at 8:47 a.m.
No, this is idiotic. And it implies the counter-protesters are either too stupid to know the difference or don't care and are just looking for a fight. I wanted to know before at what point does it end. Remove the statues? City/street names? Now we're talking about a guy whose name is the same.
Delta123 says... August 23, 2017 at 9:10 a.m.
You can't make this stuff up. Good grief.
LRDawg says... August 23, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
Lmao No Robert Lee's. Great Decision! The guy(Gen. Lee)was a loser and quitter anyway.....i would get a name change if i was him
Jfish says... August 23, 2017 at 9:27 a.m.
Totally agree with NUN. I rarely watch espn anymore, but now I surely will not watch it.
RaylanGivens says... August 23, 2017 at 9:34 a.m.
Our country has officially gone mad; since he's Asian I hope the Asian community protests. Does this mean OJ Howard can't play football games in LA because that's where OJ killed a couple of people (but but he's getting out of prison to find the real killer LMAO)?
AuntPetunia says... August 23, 2017 at 9:41 a.m.
WT actual F? Yes, it is a shame that this is even a topic of conversation.
Whippersnapper says... August 23, 2017 at 9:44 a.m.
Reminds me of the stink over the words "niggard" and "niggardly" a few years ago (which are completely unrelated to any sort of racial epithet and have a completely different etymology - the word niggard predates the racial epithet by several hundred years and comes from a completely different language of origin). People got offended because the words were similar sounding, so now if you use those words you are labeled a racist by the uninformed masses.
Packman says... August 23, 2017 at 10:38 a.m.
Just when you think the STUPID has peaked, libs tell us we aint' seen nothing yet. This is by far the best example yet of the head of political correctness eating its tail.
.
Adolph bin Laden is a Sophomore at Duke and just changed his major from Sports Broadcasting to Poultry Science.
.
In other news Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is removing the Jackson and Lee from her name and from this day forward will be known only as "Sheila".
Jfish says... August 23, 2017 at 10:42 a.m.
Are we sure that the Onion has not hacked into the ADG's website and uploaded this story?
