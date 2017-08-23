4 cases of salmonella confirmed in Arkansas; health agency believes outbreak linked to restaurant

Four cases of salmonella have been confirmed in Arkansas, amid reports of dozens of people falling ill from similar symptoms, the state Department of Health said.

Since Friday, the Health Department had received and investigated 30 reports of suspected food-borne illness. Four patients tested positive for salmonella, which spreads through contaminated food or water.

In a statement Wednesday, the agency said it believes the outbreak of salmonella originated from the Chuck Wagon Restaurant in Stuttgart.

A phone message left with Chuck Wagon Restaurant’s management was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

“We are collecting biological specimens from patients that are ill,” health officials said. “In addition we are collection information about where they have eaten and any other common exposures they might have had.”

Patrons who ate at the restaurant between Aug. 14 and Aug. 16 experiencing symptoms that could be linked to the illness are asked to call their local health care provider as well as the Health Department.

The Health Department’s Outbreak Response team will continue to address the outbreak, the statement reads.

Those who have contracted the illness are encouraged to practice good hygiene and wash hands thoroughly to prevent it from spreading. Salmonella typically lasts four to seven days and can include symptoms of diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.