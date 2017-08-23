Home / Latest News /
Hillary Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:55 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's pacing, hovering demeanor onstage during an October 2016 presidential debate made her so uncomfortable "my skin crawled." She says in her coming book that Trump shadowed her so closely she had to resist shouting out, "Back up you creep, get away from me."
The Democratic presidential nominee recounts her struggle to keep composed during that pivotal Oct. 9 faceoff in St. Louis less than a month before the election. Two days earlier, their campaign was rocked by the release of footage in which Trump bragged about groping women.
During the town-hall style debate, the 6-foot-3 Trump repeatedly hovered over Clinton, who's closer to 5-foot-5, as she responded to questions.
"This is not OK, I thought," Clinton says in her audio narration of What Happened, set for release Sept. 12. "It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable he was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled."
Clinton says, "It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, 'Well, what would you do?' Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren't repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, 'Back up you creep, get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can't intimidate me, so back up.'"
Clinton says she "kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off."
"Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while determined to present a composed face to the world," Clinton says.
Excerpts of Clinton reading from the book aired Wednesday on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
ARMNAR says... August 23, 2017 at 11:19 a.m.
Thank you for calling him what he truly is...a creep.
( permalink | suggest removal )
jaywills says... August 23, 2017 at 12:03 p.m.
Funny, I had exactly the same reaction watching her.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Delta2 says... August 23, 2017 at 12:14 p.m.
Yes, Hillary, Trump is awful, but we have no sympathy for you.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Jfish says... August 23, 2017 at 12:14 p.m.
I guess she was not aware that debates can sometimes be confrontational.
( permalink | suggest removal )
richlin04211114 says... August 23, 2017 at 12:19 p.m.
I wonder if her husband ever creeped her out?
( permalink | suggest removal )
hurricane46 says... August 23, 2017 at 12:39 p.m.
Now he's making everyones skin crawl, except the 25% that support the kind of person he is.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Tigermule says... August 23, 2017 at 12:44 p.m.
She should have not felt threatened as he groped women and not bull dykes.
( permalink | suggest removal )
dildel says... August 23, 2017 at 12:51 p.m.
I cannot stand the lying dungpile the "losers" selected but she should hang her head in shame for being part of the screwing the dems gave Bernie Sanders.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Delta123 says... August 23, 2017 at 1:40 p.m.
Should be a real page turner
( permalink | suggest removal )
Kharma says... August 23, 2017 at 1:51 p.m.
I was very disappointed in that during the debate he did not grab her by her puss - now that would have made for exceptionally entertaining TV.
As much as I despise that Trump is President, it brings me unending joy that those to the left are still frothing at the mouth and freaking out over HRC's loss.
( permalink | suggest removal )
