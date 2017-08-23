43-year-old stabbed 4 times after chatting with man's girlfriend, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock man was stabbed four times Tuesday evening after he chatted with a woman, which angered her boyfriend, according to a police report.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the home of 34-year-old Brandon Tyrone Daugherty in the 2600 block of South Oak Street. At the scene, officers spoke with 43-year-old James Brown, who said Daugherty stabbed him with a knife four times, according to the report.

The attack stemmed from an argument after Brown spoke with Daugherty's girlfriend, which angered Daugherty, Brown told police. The girlfriend said Daugherty yelled and cursed at Brown and that she saw Brown lying on the ground, clutching his stomach, according to the report.

Brown was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Daugherty was arrested on a charge of second-degree battery. His bail was set at $10,000.