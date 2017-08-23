Man, 33, charged in girl's sex abuse

A Calhoun County man has been charged with rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child for about two years, according to an arrest affidavit filed Tuesday.

Steven Warner, 33, of Thornton was charged after the girl told her baby sitter that she had been touched inappropriately by a man whom she knew and the baby sitter called police, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit did not state the age of the girl.

A Calhoun County sheriff's deputy was sent June 26 to a home on South Cane Street in Thornton after getting a call about a possible rape. The deputy spoke with the caller, who said she was baby-sitting a girl who told her that she'd been touched inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

The girl told the baby sitter the man had touched her and committed other sexual acts, according to the affidavit, and later identified the man as Warner. The girl said the behavior had been going on for two years.

Warner was later found in woods near the home, the affidavit said.

State Desk on 08/23/2017