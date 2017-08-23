Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 6:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man, 33, charged in girl's sex abuse

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:22 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Calhoun County man has been charged with rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child for about two years, according to an arrest affidavit filed Tuesday.

Steven Warner, 33, of Thornton was charged after the girl told her baby sitter that she had been touched inappropriately by a man whom she knew and the baby sitter called police, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit did not state the age of the girl.

A Calhoun County sheriff's deputy was sent June 26 to a home on South Cane Street in Thornton after getting a call about a possible rape. The deputy spoke with the caller, who said she was baby-sitting a girl who told her that she'd been touched inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

The girl told the baby sitter the man had touched her and committed other sexual acts, according to the affidavit, and later identified the man as Warner. The girl said the behavior had been going on for two years.

Warner was later found in woods near the home, the affidavit said.

State Desk on 08/23/2017

Print Headline: Man, 33, charged in girl's sex abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man, 33, charged in girl's sex abuse

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online