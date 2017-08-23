Man arrested on capital-murder charge in killing of 29-year-old at Arkansas gas station

Police have arrested a man on a capital-murder charge in a homicide earlier this month that left a 29-year-old dead in Hot Springs.

Lindaniel West was taken into custody Wednesday and was expected to be booked into the Garland County jail that afternoon without bond, according to a news release.

West is accused of fatally shooting Derek Antonie Duvall on Aug. 7 at the Valero gas station at 1201 Central Ave. in Hot Springs. Duvall was found lying in the parking lot on the gas station’s south side.

Attempts to revive Duvall at the scene were unsuccessful, police said.

West's name did not appear in an online inmate roster for the Garland County jail as of around 4 p.m. Wednesday.