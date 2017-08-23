Robbery attempt ends in shooting in Little Rock, police say; man injured

A man was hurt in a robbery-attempt-turned-shooting while walking down a Little Rock street early Wednesday, according to police.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded around 1 a.m. to the intersection of Portsmouth and Trent drives on the city’s south side in reference to a shooting.

There, authorities found the 35-year-old victim, Tony Carter of Little Rock, who had been shot on the outside of his right knee cap, according to a report.

Carter said that he had been walking north on Portsmouth Drive in the southbound lane when a vehicle stopped. A passenger inside a red four-door vehicle then demanded that Carter give him money, he told police.

When Carter tried to explain that he did not have anything of value in his possession, the masked shooter reportedly said to “break bread” before shooting at the victim once, the report states.

A detailed physical description of the shooter was not available, and the victim noted that “his vision is not great beyond approximately 3 feet.”

Authorities described the shooter only as someone who wore a mask or bandana, possibly black and white, to cover his face.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.