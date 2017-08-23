Man pleads guilty to firing fatal shot

BLYTHEVILLE -- A man accused in the 2015 shooting death of a Blytheville man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Treyon Peel, 22, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Mississippi County Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson, said deputy circuit clerk Henrietta Watt.

Authorities charged Peel in the fatal shooting of Raymond Smith, 21.

Smith was shot in the chest May 12, 2015, while driving his car in west Blytheville.

Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, said Smith drove a few blocks before his vehicle struck a utility pole on West Rose Street near True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.

Medical personnel transported Smith to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where he died.

State Desk on 08/23/2017