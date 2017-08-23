Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 6:05 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man pleads guilty to firing fatal shot

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:26 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BLYTHEVILLE -- A man accused in the 2015 shooting death of a Blytheville man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Treyon Peel, 22, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Mississippi County Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson, said deputy circuit clerk Henrietta Watt.

Authorities charged Peel in the fatal shooting of Raymond Smith, 21.

Smith was shot in the chest May 12, 2015, while driving his car in west Blytheville.

Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, said Smith drove a few blocks before his vehicle struck a utility pole on West Rose Street near True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.

Medical personnel transported Smith to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where he died.

State Desk on 08/23/2017

Print Headline: Man pleads guilty to firing fatal shot

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man pleads guilty to firing fatal shot

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online