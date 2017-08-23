CLASS 3A SUPER SIX: New job doesn't change coach's goals for No. 1 Prescott

Prescott has a new principal.

It's the school's football coach and athletic director, Tommy Poole.

Poole, 41, has been the Curley Wolves' head coach since 2012 after spending 10 seasons at Spring Hill. But the 1994 Prescott graduate said being in administration has been a goal of his for a while.

"This is something I wanted to do," Poole said.

The Prescott school board approved Poole's hiring in May. Poole, who replaced Missy Walley as principal, told the board he wants to coach the football program for the next three seasons. Poole's son Cade is a sophomore tight end at Prescott, and the elder Poole said it wouldn't have been fair for him to resign right as his son was beginning his high school football career.

"I'll have 20 years of coaching in [after the 2019 season]," said Poole, who is 54-13 in five seasons at Prescott. "You want to wind down a little.

"But I won't be winding down anytime soon."

Not when the Curley Wolves are nine months removed from winning their first state championship since 1995.

Prescott, which defeated Charleston in the Class 3A state championship game in December, is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 team in Class 3A.

The Curley Wolves return 12 starters -- seven on offense, five on defense -- from their 15-0 team in 2016 and are led by wide receiver Ka'Darius Pearson and linebacker Peyton Chandler.

Pearson caught 40 passes for 724 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. Along with junior Cameron Cox (37 receptions, 773 yards, 7 touchdowns), senior quarterback Cade Haynie -- who replaces Derrick Flynn as the starter -- will have plenty of options to throw to.

"We've got the weapons to stretch the field," Poole said.

Chandler led Prescott with 167 tackles and five interceptions last season.

"He's a great football player," Poole said. "He's going to try to be in on every tackle."

Former Gurdon quarterback Thomas Muldrew transferred to Prescott in the offseason and will be used at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, Poole said.

At defensive back, Derrick Thompson returns for his third season as a starter. Thompson had 50 tackles and two interceptions a year ago.

The Curley Wolves open the season Tuesday against Class 2A runner-up Hampton at Wilkins Stadium on the Southern Arkansas University campus in Magnolia. Then, they'll host Camden Harmony Grove before traveling to Hope to wrap up their nonconference schedule.

It's a three-game stretch Poole said will prepare his team for 5-3A Conference play.

"We're definitely going to know where we're at, I'll assure you," Poole said. "We're going to get tested by all three of them."

Key games in 5-3A Conference play for the Curley Wolves include a home game against Centerpoint on Sept. 22, and trips to Glen Rose on Oct. 13 and Benton Harmony Grove on Oct. 20.

Prescott has won five state championships (1972, 1973, 1975, 1995 and 2016). Poole's goal when he was hired at Prescott was to lead his alma mater to a title.

Now that he's achieved that feat, Poole said the community expects to go back to Little Rock in December. He's embracing those expectations.

"Prescott is a football town," Poole said. "It's a culture we have here. Winning is part of the process.

"I think we have a chance to have a good team this year. You have to get a little bit lucky. You have to stay healthy. That's for anybody who wants to win a state championship.

"We have the right tools to get it done."

Sports on 08/23/2017