FOOTBALL

Beckham, Marshall OK

Any fears in the moments after absorbing their respective hits Monday night that Odell Beckham Jr. or Brandon Marshall may have suffered a season-ending injury apparently have been quelled. In fact, their situations may not even be preseason-ending. The Giants' big-name, big-play wide receivers are both considered day to day, which is fine because they have 18 of those days until they face the Cowboys in the regular-season opener. X-rays on Marshall's shoulder were negative, head Coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday, leaving him filed under the one-word adjective Marshall used to describe himself as he left the locker room Monday night: "Sore." Beckham had an MRI on his ankle Tuesday that showed no structural damage to the joint and confirmed the in-game diagnosis of a sprain. But McAdoo would not rule out their participation in either of the two remaining exhibition games. The next one is approaching quickly, too, on Saturday against the Jets. "You have to play," McAdoo said on a conference call. "You have to play the game to get better at the game, and on offense we definitely need the work. We need it in all three phases, but especially on offense."

Hospital: No misdiagnosis

The hospital system employing two recently fired New Orleans Saints team physicians said its review of the doctors' work yielded no evidence of an unusual diagnosis or a "misdiagnosis." Ochsner Health system said the review came after the Saints removed orthopedic surgeons Deryk Jones and Misty Suri from the team's medical staff last week. Coach Sean Payton has said the decision came after cornerback Delvin Breaux learned he needed surgery to repair a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise. A statement Tuesday by Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas and chief medical officer Robert Hart said "it is not uncommon for stress-related fractures to be unnoticeable in initial imaging," and that "follow-up diagnostics are always required when a patient doesn't show appropriate clinical progress."

TENNIS

Radwanska advances

Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska survived a second-set comeback bid from Eugenie Bouchard to advance to the quarterfinals of the Connecticut Open on Tuesday at New Haven. The 10th-ranked Radwanska, who won the title in New Haven last year, defeated Bouchard 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 45 minutes. The Polish veteran is 4-0 in her career against the Canadian, who needed a wild card to enter the tournament. Bouchard fought off two match points but was broken while serving to force a tiebreak. Also advancing were Australia's Daria Gavrilova, who needed 2 hours, 12 minutes to defeat Timea Babos of Hungary 7-5, 7-6 (6), and Elise Mertens of Belgium, a straight-sets winner over Russia's Daria Kasatkina. The Connecticut Open is the final women's tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins Monday.

BASEBALL

Mathis has broken hand

Jeff Mathis has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken right hand, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks without their top catcher as they make a playoff push. Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said it's too early to tell whether Mathis will miss the rest of the season. The 13-year major league veteran, valued for his fine defense and leadership, was injured Monday night against the New York Mets when his bare hand was hit by a foul ball. In other moves Tuesday, the Diamondbacks reinstated outfielder Reymond Fuentes from the 10-day DL and recalled right-hander Jake Barrett from Class AAA Reno to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen. Right-hander Jimmie Sherfy was optioned to Reno after pitching a perfect ninth inning Monday for his first major league victory. Fuentes had been sidelined with a bruised left thumb after getting hurt July 18.

Ump treated for concussion

Plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt is being treated for concussion-like symptoms after being struck in the mask. Wendelstedt will not work the remainder of Cleveland's series against the Boston Rex Sox after he was hit flush on the protective mask by Boston reliever Joe Kelly on Monday night. He was squatting behind catcher Christian Vazquez, who failed to stop Kelly's fastball and it hit Wendelstedt, who dropped to one knee. He was quickly assisted by Vazquez, the other umpires and an Indians trainer. Wendelstedt stayed in the game for the remainder of the sixth inning. At the start of the seventh, he met with the other crew members and Cleveland's trainer before leaving. Second base umpire Alan Porter took Wendelstedt's place behind the plate. Pat Hoberg has replaced Wendelstedt for the final three games in the series. Wendelstedt, 46, has been umping in the majors since 1999. His late father, Harry, was a major league umpire for 33 years.

Spanish broadcaster dies

Rafael "Felo" Ramirez, a Hall of Fame baseball radio broadcaster who was the signature voice for millions of Spanish-speaking sports fans over three decades, has died. He was 94. The Miami Marlins announced Ramirez' death Tuesday. Ramirez, who died Monday night, began his broadcasting career in Cuba in 1945 before calling 31 All-Star games and World Series in Spanish. He was the Marlins Spanish-language announcer since their inaugural season in 1993 and was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in 2001. He was known for an expressive, yet low-key style and his signature strike call of "Essstrike." Several Spanish-language broadcasters, including Amury Pi-Gonzanez of the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, have admitted to emulating his style.

HORSE RACING

Safety measures set

Additional safety measures are being implemented at Saratoga Race Course after the deaths of 17 horses on the grounds so far this year. The New York state Gaming Commission announced Monday the enhanced measures include more veterinarians at the track during training hours. The agency said the steps are being taken along with the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association and the New York Racing Association, which operates Saratoga, Belmont and Aqueduct. The 17 horse deaths as of Monday are one more than the 2016 total. This year's deaths include eight on the main track or turf course and at the Oklahoma Track, the training facility. Eight others have occurred during races since the season began July 21. The other death was a non-racing fatality.

SOCCER

Barcelona sues Neymar

Barcelona is suing Neymar for the $10 million bonus it paid the Brazil striker for signing a contract he later broke to join Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record transfer. Barcelona said Tuesday that it wants Neymar to pay back the bonus for a contract in October 2016 that tied him to the club through 2021. It also wants an additional 10 percent interest. Neymar was able to leave Barcelona earlier this month after PSG paid $262 million to trigger a release clause included in his contract. Barcelona said in a statement that it "has taken these actions in defense of its interests after the unilateral breaking of the contract carried out by Neymar just a few months after having signed his renewal." The club is also demanding that PSG pay the money if Neymar is unable to do so. PSG responded to the demand with a statement later Tuesday, saying "Paris Saint-Germain reiterates that, like Neymar Jr., it has always respected all applicable laws and rules in its dealings and, once again, regrets the attitude of FC Barcelona."

MMA

More problems for Jones

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been notified of another potential violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy. The UFC announced the potential violation Tuesday night for Jones, widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts. Jones' potential violation stems from a sample collected after his weigh-in July 28 for his title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif. Jones won the fight and reclaimed his 205-pound belt after sitting out the previous year for a failed doping test. Jones was stripped of his belt in 2015 after being involved in a hit-and-run accident. He was scheduled to fight Cormier for the title in July 2016, but was pulled from the fight for what he claimed was a failed test due to a sexual enhancement pill.

Sports on 08/23/2017