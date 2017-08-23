Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 6:05 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Oklahoma court turns down killer

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:23 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a request for a new hearing for a 39-year-old man who was sentenced to death in the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma ballerina from Benton.

The appeals court handed down the decision Tuesday in the case of Anthony Sanchez, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Juli Busken, 21.

Busken had completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma when she was abducted Dec. 20, 1996. Her body was found that evening in southeast Oklahoma City. She had been raped and shot in the head.

Among other things, Sanchez claims his race and the victim's gender were factors in the death penalty he received. His attorney, Mark Barrett, said he's disappointed by the court's decision.

State Desk on 08/23/2017

Print Headline: Oklahoma court turns down killer

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Oklahoma court turns down killer

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online