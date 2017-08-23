Police: Arkansan cited on animal-cruelty charge after dog found with 'extremely swollen' head

An Arkansas man has been cited on a charge of animal cruelty after authorities say they found a dog with a collar that had begun growing into its neck.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded around 11:20 a.m. Monday to an address in the 600 block of Word Street in reference to a dog that had reportedly been bitten by a snake, according to a report.

Authorities discovered that the pit bull mix’s head was “extremely swollen,” prompting them to immediately transport the animal for veterinary care, an officer noted.

Willie Greer, 48, of Jonesboro was cited on a state charge of cruelty to animals. He was set to appear in court Wednesday.

The office said she noticed “a foul smell” similar to decaying flesh and “maggots crawling close to the edge of the collar.”

Greer said he was not the dog’s owner but admitted that the pit bull had been at the residence for two weeks.

A rope was found in the backyard where the dog appeared to have been tied up. Nearby were a 5-gallon bucket with dirty water, debris-filled food bowl and “several smears all over the front porch that appears to be blood and bodily fluid.”