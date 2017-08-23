Mugged in LR park, woman tells police

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was reportedly cut and robbed at a Little Rock park Monday afternoon.

The victim told police that she was at Centennial Park on West 16th Street when she heard someone yell, "Come here!" around 12:30 p.m.

Turning, the victim saw a male and female approaching her, according to a police report. Before the pair reached her, the victim said, she emptied her cash from her fanny pack into her underwear, according to the report.

The male reportedly punched the victim, knocking her to the ground, then took her fanny pack, which contained her cellphone, debit card and ID.

The victim, who was covering her head and face with her hands, told police that she felt something like a knife cut her. The female said, "Let's go," and the pair reportedly fled in a gray Chevrolet.

The victim told police that she walked four blocks to her home. The report stated she later went to a hospital, where she was treated for a cut on her wrist.

Security personnel told an officer that the teen had $1,200 when she entered the hospital.

No suspects were named on the report.

Woman with knife sought in 2 holdups

Little Rock police say they are searching for a woman suspected of robbing two sandwich shops in three days.

The most recent robbery occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Subway at 6701 W. 12th St.

An employee told officers that she saw a male driver in a silver sedan just before she opened the store. According to a Little Rock Police Department report, she said she assumed he was checking the restaurant's business hours and went in the back to smoke after unlocking the front door.

A few minutes later, the employee told officers, she heard the door chime and walked to the front of the store. She saw no one at first, she said, but when she approached the office door, she found a woman holding a steak knife and wearing a baby blanket across her face, the report states.

The employee said she led the woman to the cash register and opened the drawer. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman reportedly fled through the front door and got into the silver sedan that the employee had seen earlier.

Police believe the same woman was involved in a robbery Sunday morning at a Subway about 1.5 miles away, across from War Memorial Stadium. That robbery also involved a kitchen knife, according to the police report.

In a social media post Tuesday, police described the robber as a black woman in her 20s. She stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She should be considered "armed and dangerous," police said.

Man shot in face not assisting police

Little Rock police said Tuesday that charges won't be filed in a Monday shooting in part because the victim, who was shot in the face, did not want to pursue them.

Officers were called at 5:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 2900 block of Monroe Street, according to a dispatch log.

Terry Jones, 22, was taken to UAMS Medical Center after being shot in the face, a report said. He was listed in stable condition and speaking when authorities arrived, said officer Steve Moore, a department spokesman.

A witness told police that he saw a masked gunman creep up behind Jones, who had his back turned, the report said. The witness said the person shot Jones and ran away.

When speaking with Jones, he asserted that he did not want to press charges and "would not cooperate," Moore said Tuesday morning.

On Monday, police pursued a vehicle that matched the description of the shooter's vehicle. A 26-year-old man in the vehicle was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, including drug possession and fleeing, records show.

