Police: Teen sought for weeks in Little Rock homicide has been arrested

Little Rock police say a teen they have sought for weeks in the fatal shooting of a North Little Rock man has been arrested.

On Twitter, the department said Jasper Singleton, 19, was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Singleton was wanted in the death of 43-year-old Steven McPherson, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a unit of the Big Country Chateau apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road about 7 p.m. July 27. He later died at UAMS Medical Center.

The teen was identified as a suspect in the slaying on Aug. 2.

McPherson's death was the 35th reported in Little Rock in 2017 and among five reported in less than a week.

There have been 45 homicides in Arkansas' capital city so far this year.

