Hogs’ Ragnow on second team

Arkansas Razorbacks center Frank Ragnow was named Tuesday to The Associated Press preseason All-American team.

Ragnow, the preseason first-team All-SEC center, was voted to the second team by 51 members of the AP voting panel. Ohio State's Billy Price was selected as the first-team center.

Ragnow, a senior from Victoria, Minn., has started 26 consecutive games, 14 at right guard and 12 at center. He considered declaring early for the NFL after applying for an evaluation from the NFL Draft advisory board, but he decided to return for his senior season.

Sports on 08/23/2017