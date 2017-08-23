Shooting victim dies after being driven to Arkansas hospital, sheriff says

A shooting victim died after being driven in a private vehicle to an Arkansas hospital, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday at an address in the 500 block of Lakeland Drive south of Hot Springs, the Garland County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies got to the scene and learned the victim had been taken to an area hospital. The person, whose identity has not been released, died there.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said he didn't have any information on the victim, including an age or gender.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation and that no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.