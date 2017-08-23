State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

UA women's schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE -- The 2017-2018 Arkansas women's basketball schedule was finalized Tuesday with the release of the SEC schedule.

Arkansas' schedule includes 12 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including Arizona State and New Mexico State from out of conference.

Five of the Razorbacks' 15 home games are against postseason teams from last season -- Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri and LSU.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will play at defending national champion South Carolina and at Mississippi State, last season's national runner-up. The Razorbacks will play home-and-away games against Missouri and Kentucky, and at Auburn, which also made last year's NCAA Tournament.

Mike Neighbors is in his first season as the Razorbacks' head coach. Prior to accepting the Arkansas job, Neighbors led Washington to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2016 Final Four.

2017-18 Arkansas Basketball Schedule

Nov. 2 - Northeastern State (Exhibition)

Nov. 10 - Sam Houston State

Nov. 12 - Samford

Nov. 16 - at Nebraska

Nov. 20 - at Oral Roberts

Nov. 24 - at UTEP

Nov. 25 - New Mexico State (in El Paso, Texas)

Nov. 29 - Abilene Christian

Dec. 3 - at Kansas

Dec. 7 - North Carolina-Charlotte

Dec. 10 - Tulsa

Dec. 17 - Texas-Arlington

Dec. 21 - at Arizona State

Dec. 28 - Grambling

Dec. 31 - Ole Miss*

Jan. 4 - at Mississippi State*

Jan. 7 - Alabama*

Jan. 11 - at Georgia*

Jan. 14 - at Auburn*

Jan. 18 - Florida*

Jan. 21 - at Missouri*

Jan. 25 - at South Carolina*

Jan. 29 - Kentucky*

Feb. 4 - at Alabama*

Feb. 8 - Tennessee*

Feb. 11 - Missouri*

Feb. 15 - at Kentucky*

Feb. 18 - LSU*

Feb. 22 - Texas A&M*

Feb. 25 - at Vanderbilt*

Feb. 28-March 4 - SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

ATHLETICS

Harding athletic director sets retirement

Harding University Athletic Director Greg Harnden announced Monday he will retire after the 2017-2018 school year after a 21-year career as the leader of the athletic department.

While Harnden was athletic director, Harding added women's soccer, men's soccer, women's golf and softball. He oversaw the renovation of several of Harding's athletic facilities.

Harnden, who was inducted into the Harding Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006, also helped facilitate Harding's transition from NAIA to the NCAA in 1997, and he helped Harding move from the Gulf South Conference to its current home in the Great American Conference in 2011. Harding won its first GAC All-Sports Trophy in 2016-17.

Before assuming his current role as athletic director, Harnden served eight years as the head coach of the Lady Bison basketball team.

TENNIS

Ozarks hires new coach

Jeff Kutac has been named the new head women's and men's coach at the University of the Ozarks on Tuesday.

Kutac was the head women's coach at Kennesaw State University from 2011-2015 and the assistant men's coach at TCU from 2006-2008, where he helped lead the Horned Frogs to a Mountain West Conference championship.

