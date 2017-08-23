Travs shut down, drop 4th out of 5

The Arkansas Travelers lost their fourth game in five 7-1 to the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Drillers right-hander Josh Sborz (8-7, 3.42 ERA) earned the victory after pitching 6 innings with 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks and a strikeout before an announced crowd of 2,180.

Travs right-hander Chase De Jong (0-2, 6.00) had at least two base runners in each of his four innings, when he gave up 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

De Jong has lost two of his past three starts since being assigned to Arkansas from Class AAA Tacoma on Aug. 8.

The Drillers scored four runs within the first three innings, including a 381-foot home run by center fielder Johan Mieses that bounced over the stadium's left-field fence and onto Willow Street.

The Travs were 1 for 6 (.167) with runners in scoring position, and the team left the bases loaded in the first when third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean grounded out to the pitcher. Three out of four batters reached base to start the sixth, when Mejias-Brean drove in the Travs' only run with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Drillers scored three runs off Travs right-handed reliever Blake Perry in the seventh, when five consecutive batters reached base to start the inning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers sent outfielder Andre Ethier to the Drillers on a rehab assignment, and he went 1 for 4 with a two-run single Tuesday. The 35-year-old and two-time All-Star has missed the entire season with a disk herniation in his lower back, which he suffered during spring training. He is expected to return to the Dodgers, baseball's winningest team (89-35), for its postseason run.

