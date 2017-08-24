Home / Latest News /
1 Arkansas city, LGBT groups say document hunt not too broad in court fight over anti-discrimination measure
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:57 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Attorneys for a northwest Arkansas city and LGBT rights supporters say state officials are trying to dramatically expand legislative and executive privilege by seeking to block subpoenas issued in the court fight over local anti-discrimination measures.
The city of Fayetteville and the American Civil Liberties Union asked a Washington County judge this week to deny the state's bid to cancel the subpoenas issued related to a state law preventing Fayetteville and other cities from approving local anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
The state Supreme Court struck down Fayetteville's anti-discrimination ordinance this year, saying it violates the law. But justices didn't rule on the constitutionality of the law itself. The state has called the subpoenas too broad.
RBear says... August 24, 2017 at 5:42 p.m.
What is the state trying to hide? This state continues to try to oppress LGBT rights across the state, violating local control when it's not convenient to their socially conservative agenda. If a city wants to grant these rights, the state should not get in the way. Republicans love local control, except when it goes against their oppressive agenda.
