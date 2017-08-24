Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 24, 2017, 4:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

23-year-old faces multiple charges after missing woman's body found in Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:21 p.m.

david-houston-harvey-23-of-jacksonville

PHOTO BY LONOKE COUNTY JAIL

David Houston-Harvey, 23, of Jacksonville

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Jacksonville man faces multiple charges after the body of a 23-year-old woman was found in central Arkansas.

David Houston-Harvey, 23, was booked into the Lonoke County jail Wednesday on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, records show.

The remains of missing Alabama woman Laramie Cline were found north of Jacksonville on Sunday.

Cline's vehicle was reportedly discovered the same day west of Little Rock in the area of Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

Houston-Harvey remained jailed as of Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. He is set to appear in court Friday morning.

Additional information related to the case was not immediately available. The lead investigative agency, the Arkansas State Police, declined to provide more details about the circumstances of Houston-Harvey's arrest, citing an active investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 23-year-old faces multiple charges after missing woman's body found in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online