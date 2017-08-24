Home / Latest News /
23-year-old faces multiple charges after missing woman's body found in Arkansas
A Jacksonville man faces multiple charges after the body of a 23-year-old woman was found in central Arkansas.
David Houston-Harvey, 23, was booked into the Lonoke County jail Wednesday on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, records show.
The remains of missing Alabama woman Laramie Cline were found north of Jacksonville on Sunday.
Cline's vehicle was reportedly discovered the same day west of Little Rock in the area of Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
Houston-Harvey remained jailed as of Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. He is set to appear in court Friday morning.
Additional information related to the case was not immediately available. The lead investigative agency, the Arkansas State Police, declined to provide more details about the circumstances of Houston-Harvey's arrest, citing an active investigation.
