Medicaid expansion's rolls shrink again in Arkansas
Arkansas Works’ cost for July increases by $18 per enrollee, agency reports
By Andy Davis
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Enrollment in the expanded part of Arkansas' Medicaid program fell slightly in July, the sixth-straight month that the number has dropped, the state Department of Human Services reported Wednesday.
At the same time, the monthly cost to the program for those in subsidized, private insurance plans increased by more than $18 per person, to $521.07, after falling by more than $24 a month earlier, the department reported.
Known as Arkansas Works, the Medicaid expansion program covers adults with incomes up to 138 percent of the poverty level: $16,643 for an individual, for instance, or $33,948 for a family of four.
From June 30 to July 31, enrollment in the program fell by 1,517 people, to 307,155, the Human Services Department reported.
The total included 283,975 people covered under the so-called private option, which uses Medicaid funds to buy coverage in plans on the state's health insurance exchange.
The other 23,180 people were assigned to the traditional, fee-for-service Medicaid program because they were considered "medically frail," with health needs that private plans typically don't cover.
Since Jan. 31, Arkansas Works enrollment has fallen by almost 27,000 people, from 334,113.
The Human Services Department has attributed much of that decrease to its efforts to identify Medicaid recipients who are no longer eligible and remove them from the rolls.
"The reduced numbers continue to reflect the improvements to the eligibility review process at DHS," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement Wednesday.
"This, of course, is all dependent upon an effective [information technology] system, and it shows that investment in an effective IT system can yield good results and improve efficiencies in the delivery of state services."
Earlier, Hutchinson said the state would move forward with a contract with Deloitte Consulting to provide information technology services to the Human Services Department, even though the Legislative Council declined on Wednesday morning to give the contract a favorable review.
That contract does not include the system used to determine eligibility for Arkansas Works.
But Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis noted that improvements to the system that handles Arkansas Works eligibility helped the state last year to clear out a backlog of applications and other overdue paperwork, allowing the Human Services Department to focus on eligibility checks.
"In general, the contracts are important," Davis said. "These systems are important."
Some of the decrease in Arkansas Works enrollment could also be because participants are finding jobs, department spokesman Brandi Hinkle said.
She noted that in January, the department began sending enrollees information about state job training and placement programs as it conducts annual checks of their eligibility.
That followed a mailing with similar information that went out to all enrollees in November and December.
"One of the premises of Arkansas Works is of course that we're helping people move up the economic ladder," Hinkle said.
Hutchinson has expressed concern about the cost of Medicaid expansion as enrollment surged past the 250,000 people state officials initially estimated would be made eligible by the expansion.
The federal government paid the full cost of the expansion during the the first three years after it took effect, from 2014 through 2016. Arkansas became responsible for 5 percent of the cost starting in January.
The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act calls for the state's share of the cost to rise to 6 percent next year, then continue rising each year until it reaches 10 percent in 2020.
During the fiscal year that ended June 30, the expansion's cost totaled more than $1.9 billion, with the federal government paying all but $48.6 million, Hinkle has said.
The program's projected cost this fiscal year is $1.8 billion, with the state paying $100 million, Hinkle said.
To shrink the program further, the state has asked the federal government for permission to move about 60,000 people off the program, starting Jan. 1, by limiting eligibility to people with incomes up to the poverty level.
The state also is seeking approval to impose a work requirement on many of those who would remain enrolled.
Under the federal waiver authorizing Arkansas Works, the state will owe money to the federal government if the cost of the subsidized private coverage from 2017-21 exceeds a limit that will be calculated using monthly per-enrollee cost caps that increase each year.
Through July of this year, the state's per-enrollee cost averaged $525.95 a month. The cap this year is $570.50.
The cost in July included an average payment to insurance companies of just over $517 per enrollee, an increase of $18.41 compared with June.
The payment includes a premium, which varies according to the plan, region of the state and the enrollee's age.
The program pays an additional subsidy, known as a cost-sharing reduction payment, that is tied to the premium amount and reduces an enrollee's out-of-pocket costs for medical care.
From June to July, the average premium increased $13.35, to $374.96, while the average cost-sharing reduction payment increased $5.06, to $142.10 per enrollee.
The Medicaid program also pays directly for certain benefits, such as nonemergency medical transportation, that private plans don't cover.
The average monthly cost of those benefits increased 15 cents, to $4.02 per enrollee.
A Section on 08/24/2017
Print Headline: Medicaid expansion's rolls shrink again
mrcharles says... August 24, 2016 at 9:47 a.m.
Perhaps they can thin out the roles to require every 3rd person to become a chistian scientist [ weird, doesn't seem to go together] .
Cant they make the ones who can walk shine the new monument we are going to get to earn their keep? Children can become janitors as moon base newt said when he was not scoping out other women to love.
I do agree there are some that doent belong here. Perhaps just getting rid of the whole concept and program is the answer. If cripples and the really ill want health care they can just get a job.Terminal patients, well what is the use of spending money there. And children born out of wedlock, to punish the parents like King David was punished, once a few children are left without care and suffer unto him, and pass away, perhaps the persons who create these children will think twice before engaging in sin, which you will notice only happens when democrats have any input into government .
All money saved can go into Arkansas's very own Tank brigade being created as we speak to fight against Obama not giving up power when his term ends as many conservative friends of boltar have told me. They believe the UN will fly in blue helmeted thugs to help out this retention of power, I think.
Or they can just go to the ER as Romney said [ how crazy is it that on looking back he was a reasonable man compared to his orangeness]
wonbigholiday says... August 24, 2016 at 11:24 a.m.
Jim Hendren doesn't have the background or experience to comprehend the complexities of health care. Having him chair of a legislative task force is reckless and scary considering his philosophies tend to create barriers to care which increases overall costs. His way of thinking doesn't align with physicians, health administrators, public health professionals, or policy makers with a clue.
