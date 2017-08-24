5 arrests now made in fatal shooting at Arkansas apartment, police say

Two more people have been arrested in the shooting death of a 24-year-old at an Arkansas apartment complex, authorities say, bringing the total charged in the homicide to five.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that a 16-year-old boy and Tracy Schuman, 33, were arrested this week in the killing of Xavier Williams, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment at 276 Strawberry Meadows Place on Aug. 17.

The boy, whose name was not released, faces charges of capital murder, discharging a firearm in city limits, tampering with evidence and residential burglary, according to the newspaper, who cited a news release from the Springdale Police Department. He was arrested Monday and reportedly taken to the Washington County juvenile center.

Schuman, who was arrested Wednesday, was charged with accomplice to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held at the Washington County jail with no bail set, records show.

Anferney Amram, 18; Albert Davis, 19; and Billson Andrike, 19, were all arrested Friday, according to the newspaper.

Davis and Andrike, who both face hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and residential burglary charges, were reportedly released from the jail over the weekend on $15,000 bond each.

Amram remained at the jail Thursday afternoon with no bail set. He faces charges that include capital murder, tampering with evidence, residential burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show.

Read the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's full story.