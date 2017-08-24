5 people are killed in 4 single-vehicle crashes, collision

At least five people have been killed in separate accidents on state roads since Sunday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 44-year-old woman died and a man was injured early Wednesday after a sport utility vehicle traveled off a rain-slicked Arkansas road and into a ditch, where it overturned, state police said.

The fatal crash happened around 3:25 a.m. as Angela Stewart of Lockesburg was traveling as a passenger east on Arkansas 371 in Sevier County, according to a report.

The 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer she was in, driven by James Stewart, 38, of Lockesburg, veered off the highway in Lockesburg, went into the ditch, hit a tree and overturned, the report said.

Angela Stewart was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, where she was later pronounced dead, the report said.

James Stewart also suffered injuries in the crash, state police noted, but his condition was not listed.

A Paragould man was killed and a woman was injured in a collision that sent a vehicle into a home furnishings store Tuesday in Craighead County, state police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 near an intersection with County Road 931 south of Paragould, according to a state police report.

A 2013 Hyundai was heading north on U.S. 49 while a 1999 GMC was heading south, state police said. The GMC reportedly crossed into northbound traffic, hit the Hyundai's driver's side and then ran into the Homeplace Furniture building at 16 County Road 931, according to state police.

The Hyundai's driver, 70-year-old Thomas Hood of Paragould, was killed in the wreck. Linda Hood, 72, of Paragould, a passenger in the Hyundai, was reported injured. She was taken to Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, the report said.

No one traveling in the GMC was reported hurt in the wreck.

A 55-year-old Arkansas man died when the pickup he was driving went into a ditch and overturned Sunday in Lee County, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Paul Carlton of Aubrey was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado north on Lee County Road 119 about 3 miles south of U.S. 79, according to a state police report.

An overcorrection sent the pickup across the roadway and into the ditch, the report said, noting that the vehicle then overturned.

Carlton suffered fatal injuries. No one else was said to be hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

A 19-year-old Crossett woman was killed Sunday evening when the car she was riding in veered off a state highway, went airborne and hit two trees, authorities said.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. as Kenyetta Thomas rode in a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse south on Arkansas 133 north of Crossett, according to a state police report.

The car at one point traveled into the northbound lane of traffic, and its driver, who wasn't identified in the report, overcorrected, police said. The car then veered off the right side of the highway, where it "went airborne and collided with two trees," the report said.

Thomas suffered fatal injuries, state police said. No one else was listed as being hurt on the report.

A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was killed and two other people were injured when a car crashed into the concrete base of a Franklin County overpass Sunday, state police said.

The 2014 Dodge Dart was heading west on Interstate 40 near the Lone Oak Road overpass east of Mulberry around 5:30 a.m., according to a state police report. The Dart drove onto the median and hit a concrete pier of the overpass, the report said.

Tryston Whitley of Vian, Okla., who was a passenger, suffered fatal injuries, state police said.

The driver, 18-year-old Nina Cate of Sallisaw, Okla., and a minor were reportedly injured. Both were taken to Little Rock hospitals, according to the report, which did not identify the minor.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of all the crashes before Wednesday, state police said.

