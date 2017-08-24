5th patient in Arkansas tests positive in salmonella outbreak, Health Department says

A fifth Arkansas patient has tested positive for salmonella, a day after the state Department of Health confirmed four other cases believed to have originated from a restaurant.

The outbreak of the food-borne illness is believed to have started at Chuck Wagon Restaurant in Stuttgart, the Health Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Since Friday, at least 30 people have reported falling ill of symptoms similar to salmonella. Five people, including one reported Thursday, have tested positive.

Patrons who dined at Chuck Wagon Restaurant between Aug. 14 and Aug. 16 and are experiencing symptoms are asked to call their local health care provider as well as the Health Department.

Salmonella is spread through contaminated food or water, and typically lasts four to seven days. Those with the illness may experience diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.