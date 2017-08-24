Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man accused of injecting drugs into woman, raping her
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after a woman told police he injected drugs into her body before raping her, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
David Hall, 39, of Lincoln was charged with rape and introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another, the paper reported. The Washington County jail roster lists the same charges but a Fayetteville address for Hall.
According to a police report cited by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a woman told authorities that on Sunday, Hall pushed a loaded syringe of what she believed to be methamphetamine into her vein. Hall then "pushed himself on her sexually," the report said.
The woman told Hall to stop, police said.
Hall reportedly denied the forced injection and said he didn't have sex with the woman at that time.
He was being held in the Washington County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond Thursday morning.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
YoungHog says... August 24, 2017 at 12:44 p.m.
~unreal .... u guys ghosting on the comments
