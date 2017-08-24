Police: Restaurant employee arrested after taking more than $1,000 from Arkansas eatery

An employee at an Arkansas Taco Bell was booked into jail Tuesday after he stole more than $1,000 from the business, police said.

On Monday around 9:40 p.m., a masked person entered the Taco Bell at 2055 N. Washington St. in Forrest City, the city's police department said in a news release on Facebook. He took about $1,300 from the manager's desk before leaving, the release said.

The burglar has since been identified by police as 24-year-old Joshua D. Woodard of Forrest City, an employee at the business who "left the store a few hours earlier due to labor costs," the release said.

A call to clarify if Woodard had been fired was not immediately answered by the police department's public information officer.

Woodard was questioned Tuesday by police and subsequently arrested on charges of commercial burglary and theft of property.

He is being held at the St. Francis County jail, according to the online jail roster.