Arkansas sheriff's deputy dies after vehicle pursuit ends in crash

A 29-year-old Arkansas sheriff's deputy died early Thursday in a crash that occurred as he pursued a vehicle after its driver refused to pull over, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said Drew County deputy Timothy Braden attempted to pull over a vehicle shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The driver, 23-year-old Samuel Vincent of Monticello, "refused to stop and fled," state police said in a news release.

Vincent is being held on charges of first-degree murder, fleeing, possession of schedule VI controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, records show. He was booked into the Ashley County jail at 6:27 a.m. on the authority of the prosecuting attorney.

"Both vehicles were subsequently involved in a crash resulting in the death of Deputy Braden and injuries to Vincent," the release said, noting it happened along Barkada Road outside Monticello.

Trooper Liz Chapman, a state police spokeswoman, said that additional information regarding the crash was set to be released "soon" in the form of a preliminary report posted to the agency's website.

In a statement, the Drew County sheriff's office announced Braden's death "with a heavy heart" and said he is survived by a wife and four children.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Braden family during this very difficult time," the statement said.

The McGehee Police Department said in a Facebook post that Braden spent more than three years with that agency.

"He was family to us," the statement said.

Investigations of the crash and pursuit are continuing, police said.

The extent of injuries to Vincent weren't immediately clear.

