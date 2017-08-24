Home / Latest News /
Child dies at hospital after losing consciousness at central Arkansas day care
This article was published August 24, 2017 at 9:35 p.m.
A child died at the hospital after losing consciousness at a central Arkansas day care facility, the Pulaski County sheriff's office reported Thursday night.
Deputies were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. after a report of an unconscious child at the West Bingham Baptist Church Child Care Center on Bingham Road west of Interstate 530 south of Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The child, whose age wasn't released, was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.
No information on the cause of death or how the child first lost consciousness has been released. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, authorities said.
