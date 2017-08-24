Home / Latest News /
Couple gives waitress $1,200 tip on $20 food bill
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:07 a.m.
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey.
Brianna Siegel served a couple Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home.
Siegel told News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whenever it gets hard, know God got you."
Siegel said she deposited the check and plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.
TravisBickle says... August 24, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
Did the check clear??
