Couple says image of Jesus seen in baby's sonogram
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.
Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith told WPMT-TV that they're not especially religious. But they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ.
Smith called the image of Jesus "distinct" and said, "There's another face looking at my daughter."
Zeek's first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand. Her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.
LR1955 says... August 24, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
Wonder why this couple didn't adopt.
TravisBickle says... August 24, 2017 at 12:57 p.m.
Every child is a gift from big baby Jeezus!
mrcharles says... August 24, 2017 at 1:40 p.m.
How can you tell Jesus from any other first century jewish man?
convinced??? Voices? I know , they "JUST KNOW".
Hope the baby is fine and that medical science helps deliver a healthy baby instead of depending on supernatural stuff.
