PHOTOS: Little Rock police respond to city's 1st bank robbery of year; man escapes with cash

Thursday, August 24, 2017, 1:46 p.m.

By Jillian Kremer , Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:32 a.m. Updated today at 12:08 p.m.

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

Little Rock police investigate a robbery at the Centennial Bank branch at 2922 S. University Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, police said.

Photos by Emma Pettit

Little Rock police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning, the first one reported in the city this year, authorities said at the scene.

Lt. Steve McClanahan said a Hispanic male with a "big bushy beard" passed a note at the Centennial Bank branch at 2922 S. University Ave. around 11:20 a.m. and ran off after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

The teller never saw a weapon, though the man kept one hand in his pocket, police said.

The robber stood about 5 foot 6 and was wearing gray sweatpants and a dark blue Kansas City Royals shirt. Officials expect to release surveillance images later Thursday, McClanahan said.

Police were searching the surrounding area.

HarleyOwner says... August 24, 2017 at 11:43 a.m.

Wow, with all the extra cops on patrol and crime is still out of control.

