PHOTOS: Little Rock police respond to city's 1st bank robbery of year; man escapes with cash

Little Rock police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning, the first one reported in the city this year, authorities said at the scene.

Lt. Steve McClanahan said a Hispanic male with a "big bushy beard" passed a note at the Centennial Bank branch at 2922 S. University Ave. around 11:20 a.m. and ran off after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

The teller never saw a weapon, though the man kept one hand in his pocket, police said.

The robber stood about 5 foot 6 and was wearing gray sweatpants and a dark blue Kansas City Royals shirt. Officials expect to release surveillance images later Thursday, McClanahan said.

Police were searching the surrounding area.