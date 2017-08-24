FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE DARDANELLE Topwater fishing for largemouth bass has been excellent. Jigs and large worms are working very well on deep structure. Crankbaits have been working well along riprap and jetties. Striped bass fishing has been good on spinnerbaits, swimbaits and topwater poppers on the end of jetties and gravel bars just outside the buoy line. White bass and small stripers are hitting topwater on sandy points, and also spoons and crankbaits. Bream fishing has been excellent around floating mats that are stuck on wood around points and jetties. Catfish have been biting cut perch, shad and skipjack around the mouths of the creeks and off the deep drops of sandbars.

LAKE ATKINS Bass fishing has been excellent, with anglers reporting good catches of big bass on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwater lures. Bream are biting well on worms and crickets. Catfishing is good with worms or chicken liver.

DeGRAY LAKE Black bass can be caught early and late on topwaters near points or cover. Black spinnerbaits with Colorado blades are good after dark. During the day, use plastic worms off points and drop-shot rigs over brush piles. Crappie are in deep brush piles. Whites bass, Kentucky bass, black bass and hybrids are still surfacing from Shouse Ford to Iron Mountain in calm water. Shad-imitating topwaters like Whopper Plopper, Zara Spook Jr. and Devil's Horse are best. When schools sound, switch to deep-diving crankbait like a Shad Rap or use a spoon. Hybrids seem to be holding in the 20-feet range. Count down your spoon to 20-feet before starting your retrieve.

