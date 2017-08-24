Home /
Hogs' SEC schedule unveiled
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 12:58 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' 2017-18 SEC home slate features games against defending conference champion Kentucky and Final Four participant South Carolina.
The league unveiled the conference schedule Thursday afternoon, revealing the Razorbacks' home matchups with Kentucky (Tues, Feb. 20) and South Carolina (Tues, Feb. 6), which tied for third with the Hogs in league play before making a run to the Final Four. Last season, Arkansas met both teams just once and both were away from Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks play multiple games against Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Arkansas kicks off SEC play with a Saturday, Dec. 30 matchup against Tennessee, the second straight season it will open the conference season before January.
The Hogs unveiled their nonconference schedule Monday. Combined, they will host 10 teams who finished last season with top-77 RPIs. By comparison, they had just six home games against teams which fit that criteria last year.
Here is the Razorbacks' complete SEC schedule:
Sat, Dec. 30 — Tennessee
Tues, Jan. 2 — at Mississippi State
Sat, Jan. 6 — at Auburn
Wed, Jan 10 — LSU
Sat, Jan. 13 — Missouri
Wed, Jan. 17 — at Florida
Sat, Jan. 20 — Ole Miss
Tues, Jan. 23 — at Georgia
Tues, Jan. 30 — at Texas A&M
Sat, Feb. 3 — at LSU
Tues, Feb. 6 — South Carolina
Sat, Feb. 10 — Vanderbilt
Tues, Feb. 13 — at Ole Miss
Sat, Feb. 17 — Texas A&M
Tues, Feb. 20 — Kentucky
Sat, Feb. 24 — at Alabama
Tues, Feb. 27 — Auburn
Sat, March 3 — at Missouri
