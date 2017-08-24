Keonte Kennedy looking forward to visits, including Arkansas

Shooting guard Keonte Kennedy joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his planned official visit to Arkansas during the Sept. 8-10 weekend.

Kennedy, 6-4½, 170 pounds, of Austin, (Texas) Westlake, has 28 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Nebraska and others.

He also plans to visit Memphis on Sept. 15 and Michigan Oct. 6. TCU, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech Nebraska and Texas Tech are in the running for his other two visits.

ESPN rates Kennedy as a 4-star prospect and the nation's No. 29 shooting guard for the 2018 class.