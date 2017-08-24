Wanted man arrested after falling through ceiling of west Little Rock home

A 29-year-old Little Rock man who tried to hide from police in an attic was apprehended Wednesday when he crashed through its floor, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the home of 20-year-old Erinique Hill in the 13000 block of Lorena Avenue in order to arrest her boyfriend, Adam Darrough, on several felony warrants, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At the home, Hill told officers Darrough had moved. Officers told her that hiding him is a criminal offense, and she slammed the door, keeping police out for more than a half hour, according to the report.

Darrough, meanwhile, tried to escape out the rear window of the home but ended up hiding in the attic, police said. He was arrested around 7 p.m. when he fell through the lower room's ceiling, the report said.

Darrough faces charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, maintaining a drug premises, possession of a controlled substance with purpose, theft by receiving and simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, all felonies.

Hill was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, a felony.

They are both being held at the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 6.