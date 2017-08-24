Everything Mike Anderson said about schedule, offseason

— Follow along for updates as Mike Anderson breaks down Arkansas' 2017-18 schedule and offseason.

Mike Anderson

— Everyone reported back for the start of school. Had a great offseason. Almost everyone had a chance to arrive for the first summer session. Gabe Osabuohien arrived on the second. Should help them acclimate.

— Accomplished some things they wanted to, including getting the seniors out on a positive note.

— Dusty Hannahs is on campus working out and getting ready to work out with the Memphis G-League team.

— Watched the North Carolina game again for the first time this week. Shows how close they are.

— Tremendous nonconference schedule. "Probably one of the toughest nonconference schedules we've had since I've been here." "Hopefully this team will prove it's ready for that." Compares the PK-80 to the Sweet 16.

— Six returning seniors know what it's like to play in big games.

— The young kids they've brought in are a good class. They can help depth-wise.

— Adrio Bailey played big minutes against North Carolina, which helped him. Looking forward to C.J. Jones stepping out and helping the team with scoring and athleticism.

— Thinks they can play faster and play the way they want defensively, extend the floor with the length and athleticism.

— No say so for who they'll play in Big 12/SEC Challenge. OSU will be another tough game this year.

— Everyone is healthy.

— Gives players this week to get acclimated to school. Will do some testing and then start individual workouts probably Saturday before starting conditioning.

— Could work out with guys 3 times a week for 2 hours each for 8 weeks over the summer. Also did weight room stuff. Team also played pick-up games and bonded.

— Last year, they had Spain which helped them speed the process up.

— Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford belong now. They fit in. Now it's about the next level. Reinforces experience.

— They expect more out of Trey Thompson. Going to ask him to score, rebound and continue to give high IQ. He and Anton Beard are the only guys who've been here the last 3 years. They'll be vets to lean on. Beard had a good offseason and is changing his body. Going to make him quicker and more effective.

— Will lean on Arlando Cook and Dustin Thomas, too. Probably the most experienced team they've had since he's been here.

— As far as recruiting, losing 3 tremendous perimeter players from this team and 3 bigs. Have to fill those spots with size and guard play. Guys who can score and play the way they want. Been selective about who they target.

— Adrio Bailey has had a good summer. Time will tell about how much he's worked to improve shooting and ballhandling.

— Daniel Gafford is getting to play against bigger guys more than he ever has and it's been good for him. He can run like a gazelle very much like Bobby Portis could and has added 10 pounds.

— In addition to the PK-80, Bucknell, Fresno State and Cal State Bakersfield are some of the best mid-majors in the country. Every game is a big game because this team has to become a team. Last year's team shot the ball well and played multiple defenses. This year, they've still got to discover it. Defense is going to be a priority this year. Guard play stands out right now. Forwards have to step up.

— The PK-80 is like starting out in the Sweet 16. "Whether good or bad, you're going to find out" about your team early on. One-of-a-kind tournament. Likes having a few games before, but those are tough too.

— Been "beating the drum to" having more Saturday home SEC games. Fans show up and this helps fans. "Now the challenge for our fans is to pack the Bud."

— Probably a basket here or there from getting to the Elite 8 or Sweet 16.

— The Big 12/SEC Challenge pushed the start of SEC play back to December like last year. Didn't take advantage of a good crowd against Florida last year. Will have a game before it after the break ends.

— Lee Mayberry won't be on the sideline this year. Took an assistant job at Watson Chapel High School. His wife is working at UAPB. "Lee's been a tremendous asset for our basketball program. He's what Razorback basketball is all about." Learned everything that took place here. Wish him well. Haven't filled that position.

— Haven't talked to team about getting another shot at North Carolina.

— First day of practice is tentatively first week in October. May change.

— Thinks Gabe Osabouhien and Darious Hall are versatile players. Osabuohien is a 4/3, Hall is a wing, a big guard. Khalil Garland is versatile. They have to learn but they make the team more athletic.