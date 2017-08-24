LR police jail teen in July 27 killing

A teen sought for weeks in the fatal shooting of a North Little Rock man has been arrested, the Little Rock Police Department said Wednesday.

On Twitter, the department said Jasper Singleton, 19, was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Singleton had been wanted in the death of 43-year-old Steven McPherson, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a unit of the Big Country Chateau apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road about 7 p.m. July 27. He later died at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

The teen was identified as a suspect in the slaying Aug. 2.

McPherson's death was the 35th homicide reported in Little Rock in 2017 and was among five reported in less than a week.

There have been 45 homicides in Arkansas' capital city so far this year.

