Home / Latest News /
Man found dead on stairwell behind Little Rock health club, police say
This article was published today at 5:01 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a Little Rock health club Wednesday night.
Officers were called about 8:40 p.m. to Clubhaus Fitness at 1207 Rebsamen Park Road. An employee had been taking out the trash when he found a man dead on an outdoor stairwell behind the business, according to police spokesman officer Steve Moore.
Moore said there were no obvious signs of foul play. He said the man’s body was decomposed, and police could not immediately identify him.
Police believe the man was homeless.
Moore said that homeless people sometimes use the stairwell behind the health club for shelter.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Man found dead on stairwell behind Little Rock health club, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Razrbak says... August 24, 2017 at 5:37 p.m.
At this point, if LRPD has no witnesses as to how the death occurred and no shell casings are found or knife is found stuck in the back, it will be a death by "natural causes."
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.