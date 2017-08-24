Minor league baseball: Staumont unhittable in Naturals win

SPRINGDALE -- It was not the start Josh Staumont envisioned when he stepped on the mound Wednesday night.

Northwest Arkansas' starting pitcher walked Springfield leadoff hitter Magneruis Sierra on four pitches then hit Oscar Mercado with his fifth delivery. Two batters later, Adolis Garcia lofted a fly ball to deep center field to score Sierra from third.

While the Cardinals found a way to score on Staumont, what they couldn't muster was base hits. The right-hander threw seven no-hit innings and recorded the victory as the Naturals took a 5-1 decision at Arvest Ballpark.

"As a pitcher, you're always thinking about the next best thing," Staumont said. "If you walk a guy, you're thinking you have to get the next guy. There's not much going through your head except you need something on the ground and you need some quick out because you've put yourself in a hole.

"You have to emphasize the next thing. This year has been up and down for me, and I have to look forward, especially when you have leadoff walks like I did. I can't control that any more. The effort is there, but in the end all I can do is make the next pitch.

Staumont (2-3), who began the season with Triple-A Omaha but came to Northwest Arkansas on July 5, was wild but effective in his longest outing of the season. The right-hander finished with five walks, including back-to-back passes to start the third inning, but he avoided further damage.

He capped his outing with his 100th pitch and struck out Jesse Jenner to end the seventh. Richard Lovelady relieved to start the eighth, and Springfield quickly broke up with no-hitter when Tommy Edman bounced an infield single over Lovelady's head.

"The biggest thing is he's been working his tail off and getting back into his rhythm," Northwest Arkansas manager Vance Wilson said of Staumont. "It took him a couple of hitters to get into his rhythm, but once he did he's making huge strides from where he was.

"I'm proud of him for the work he's put in. The difference is I think he would have snowballed into some trouble but he was able to get out of it."

Samir Duenez tied the game in the bottom of the first when he doubled off the left-field wall and drove in Nicky Lopez, who had drawn a walk. Duenez then gave Northwest Arkansas (62-66 overall, 23-35 second half) the lead for good with a third-inning single that drove in Humberto Arteaga, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.

• Play was temporarily halted in the sixth when Naturals catcher Nick Dini was hit in the back of the head of a backswing from Springfield's Adolis Garcia. Dini hit the dirt and had to be attended to by a trainer but remained in the game.

• In addition to Arteaga being hit by a pitch, three more Northwest Arkansas batters were plunked during the game. Alfreado Escalera was also hit by Springfield starter Pedro Echemendia (1-4), while Dini and Arteaga were hit by reliever Sandy Alcantrara.

• Staumont's eight strikeouts was the most he has compiled in a game since he joined the Naturals last month. His previous high was five on two occasions.

The two teams continue their four-game series with a 7:05 p.m. game today. Northwest Arkansas sends left-hander Emilio Ogando (8-9, 3.19 ERA) to start on the mound, while Springfield counters with right-hander Chris Ellis (5-7, 4.25).

