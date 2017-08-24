Police: Chat leads to man's stabbing

A Little Rock man was stabbed four times Tuesday evening after he chatted with a woman and angered her boyfriend, according to a police report.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the home of Brandon Tyrone Daugherty, 34, in the 2600 block of South Oak Street. At the scene, officers spoke with James Brown, 43, who said Daugherty stabbed him with a knife four times, according to the report.

The attack stemmed from an argument after Brown spoke with Daugherty's girlfriend, which angered Daugherty, Brown told police. The girlfriend said Daugherty yelled and cursed at Brown and then she saw Brown lying on the ground, clutching his stomach, according to the report.

Brown was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Daugherty was arrested on a charge of second-degree battery. His bail was set at $10,000.

Walker shot after thief gets no cash

A man was shot and injured early Wednesday as he walked along a Little Rock street, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrived around 1 a.m. at Portsmouth and Trent drives on the city's south side in response to the reported shooting.

Officers found Tony Carter, 35, of Little Rock with a gunshot wound on the outside of his right kneecap, according to a report.

Carter told officers that he had been walking north on Portsmouth Drive in the southbound lane when a red, four-door vehicle stopped. A passenger in the vehicle demanded that Carter give him money, Carter told police.

When Carter explained that he did not have anything of value on his person, the masked gunman said to "break bread" and then fired one shot at Carter, the report states.

Carter told officers that "his vision is not great beyond approximately 3 feet." He described the gunman as wearing a possibly black-and-white mask or bandanna.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made in the case late Wednesday.

Metro on 08/24/2017