Police charge man in gas station death

Police have arrested a man on a capital murder charge in the death earlier this month of a 29-year-old in Hot Springs.

Lindaniel West was taken into custody Wednesday and was expected to be booked into the Garland County jail with no bail, according to a news release.

West is accused of fatally shooting Derek Antonie Duvall on Aug. 7 at the Valero gas station at 1201 Central Ave. in Hot Springs. Duvall was found lying in the parking lot on the gas station's south side.

Attempts to revive Duvall at the scene were unsuccessful, police said.

Metro on 08/24/2017