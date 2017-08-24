Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, August 24, 2017, 10:57 a.m.

In preseason poll, AP ranks overall top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.

Payton Copher (6) of Springdale Har-Ber runs against Mason Edwards (32) and Ethan Cook (22) both of Rogers Heritage during a Nov. 4, 2016 at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. Heritage and Har-Ber are two of the 7A-West Conference teams that will play a "Zero Week" game to start the 2018 season. Heritage will play Fort Smith Northside, while Har-Ber will take on Pulaski Academy.

PHOTO BY ANTHONY REYES

LITTLE ROCK — The preseason top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received and total points.

OVERALL

  1. Spr. Har-Ber (5) 83
  2. Bryant (1) 70
  3. Fayetteville 69
  4. North Little Rock (1) 62
  5. Greenwood 50
  6. Bentonville 40
  7. Pulaski Academy (2) 33
  8. Jonesboro 21
  9. Bentonville West 20
  10. FS Northside 12; (tie)Pine Bluff 12

Others receiving votes: El Dorado 9, Conway 7, FS Southside 4, Batesville 1, Warren 1, Wynne 1.

Class 6A

  1. Greenwood (9) 45
  2. Jonesboro 29
  3. Pine Bluff 26
  4. El Dorado 23
  5. Benton 7

Others receiving votes: West Memphis 5.

Class 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy (11) 45
  2. Wynne 32
  3. Batesville 19
  4. Alma 15
  5. LR Christian 12

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Watson Chapel 3, White Hall 2, HS Lakeside 2, LR McClellan 1.

Class 4A

  1. Warren (7) 41
  2. Nashville (1) 25
  3. Pea Ridge 21
  4. Pulaski Robinson (1) 20
  5. Stuttgart 12

Others receiving votes: Prairie Grove 11, Arkadelphia 3, Booneville 1, Lonoke 1.

Class 3A

  1. Prescott (8) 0-0 42
  2. Charleston (1) 0-0 27
  3. Junction City 0-0 24
  4. Harding Academy 0-0 9
  5. Rivercrest 0-0 8

Others receiving votes: Bald Knob 6, Harmony Grove 6, Fordyce 4, Newport 3, Piggott 3, Glen Rose 2, Paris 1.

Class 2A

  1. Mount Ida (8) 44
  2. Rison 25
  3. Camden Harmony Grove 20
  4. Danville 16
  5. Des Arc 10

Others receiving votes: Hampton 6, England (1) 5, Earle 4, Foreman 2, Hector 1, Cross County 1, Bearden 1.

