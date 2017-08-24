Home /
In preseason poll, AP ranks overall top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The preseason top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received and total points.
OVERALL
- Spr. Har-Ber (5) 83
- Bryant (1) 70
- Fayetteville 69
- North Little Rock (1) 62
- Greenwood 50
- Bentonville 40
- Pulaski Academy (2) 33
- Jonesboro 21
- Bentonville West 20
- FS Northside 12; (tie)Pine Bluff 12
Others receiving votes: El Dorado 9, Conway 7, FS Southside 4, Batesville 1, Warren 1, Wynne 1.
Class 6A
- Greenwood (9) 45
- Jonesboro 29
- Pine Bluff 26
- El Dorado 23
- Benton 7
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 5.
Class 5A
- Pulaski Academy (11) 45
- Wynne 32
- Batesville 19
- Alma 15
- LR Christian 12
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Watson Chapel 3, White Hall 2, HS Lakeside 2, LR McClellan 1.
Class 4A
- Warren (7) 41
- Nashville (1) 25
- Pea Ridge 21
- Pulaski Robinson (1) 20
- Stuttgart 12
Others receiving votes: Prairie Grove 11, Arkadelphia 3, Booneville 1, Lonoke 1.
Class 3A
- Prescott (8) 0-0 42
- Charleston (1) 0-0 27
- Junction City 0-0 24
- Harding Academy 0-0 9
- Rivercrest 0-0 8
Others receiving votes: Bald Knob 6, Harmony Grove 6, Fordyce 4, Newport 3, Piggott 3, Glen Rose 2, Paris 1.
Class 2A
- Mount Ida (8) 44
- Rison 25
- Camden Harmony Grove 20
- Danville 16
- Des Arc 10
Others receiving votes: Hampton 6, England (1) 5, Earle 4, Foreman 2, Hector 1, Cross County 1, Bearden 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In preseason poll, AP ranks overall top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.