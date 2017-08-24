In preseason poll, AP ranks overall top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The preseason top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received and total points.

OVERALL

Spr. Har-Ber (5) 83 Bryant (1) 70 Fayetteville 69 North Little Rock (1) 62 Greenwood 50 Bentonville 40 Pulaski Academy (2) 33 Jonesboro 21 Bentonville West 20 FS Northside 12; (tie)Pine Bluff 12

Others receiving votes: El Dorado 9, Conway 7, FS Southside 4, Batesville 1, Warren 1, Wynne 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (9) 45 Jonesboro 29 Pine Bluff 26 El Dorado 23 Benton 7

Others receiving votes: West Memphis 5.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (11) 45 Wynne 32 Batesville 19 Alma 15 LR Christian 12

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Watson Chapel 3, White Hall 2, HS Lakeside 2, LR McClellan 1.

Class 4A

Warren (7) 41 Nashville (1) 25 Pea Ridge 21 Pulaski Robinson (1) 20 Stuttgart 12

Others receiving votes: Prairie Grove 11, Arkadelphia 3, Booneville 1, Lonoke 1.

Class 3A

Prescott (8) 0-0 42 Charleston (1) 0-0 27 Junction City 0-0 24 Harding Academy 0-0 9 Rivercrest 0-0 8

Others receiving votes: Bald Knob 6, Harmony Grove 6, Fordyce 4, Newport 3, Piggott 3, Glen Rose 2, Paris 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (8) 44 Rison 25 Camden Harmony Grove 20 Danville 16 Des Arc 10

Others receiving votes: Hampton 6, England (1) 5, Earle 4, Foreman 2, Hector 1, Cross County 1, Bearden 1.