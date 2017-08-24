Wal-Mart airs 2nd human-unity ad

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is encouraging everyone to "get together" in an advertisement called "Many Chairs. One Table."

The 60-second commercial made its debut Sunday and depicts people of different ages, backgrounds and ethnicities pushing, dragging and carrying chairs. Each individual brings their chair to a large table where everyone sits down for a meal. The Youngbloods' version of the song "Get Together" plays throughout the commercial and includes the chorus "come on people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now."

The commercial has been in the works for several months and was not created as a direct response to the recent violence that took place in Charlottesville, Va., but Wal-Mart decided to begin airing the commercial this week. It first appeared on CBS during 60 Minutes and will appear nationally and locally throughout the holiday season, in addition to playing on the company's social media channels.

"We're a place where 140 million people gather every week, and our stores are part of the fabric of communities all around America," Wal-Mart spokesman Lorenzo Lopez said. "Inspired by what we are hearing from many of our customers and associates right now, this ad celebrates the importance of coming together."

Wal-Mart's motivation for creating the spot was, in part, to build on the popularity of a holiday-themed commercial that ran last year, according to Lopez. That commercial, which included lyrics from the Beatles song "Come Together,' depicted families and members of the military gathering around tables to give thanks.

That commercial's script includes lines like "We're another year older, we've been through a lot of trauma" and "No matter what color we are, no matter what uniform we've got on, you guys are my family."

Wal-Mart isn't saying much publicly about its latest commercial, but branding expert Martin Thoma believes that it is "an impressive and unexpected ad for Wal-Mart to be running." Thoma, principal at Little Rock brand leadership firm Thoma Thoma and author of Branding Like the Big Boys, said it fits the company's efforts to develop the Wal-Mart brand.

"Wal-Mart is working hard to continue evolving its reputation in such a way that it's an aspirational, well-loved, diverse and leading company that's not solely about selling stuff for less," Thoma said.

The commercial may not be a direct response to Charlottesville, but the company has made its thoughts known through Wal-Mart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon. He spoke out on the violence as well as President Donald Trump's initial handling of the matter in an internal memo to employees earlier this month.

McMillon, who was part of the president's Strategic and Policy Forum before the group elected to disband last week, said in the memo that Trump "missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists." He also stated his plans to stay on the advisory council at the time.

"I will continue to strongly advocate on behalf of our associates and customers, and urge our elected officials to do their part to promote a more just, tolerant and diverse society," McMillon wrote.

Wal-Mart has been more willing to take a leading role with other hot-button issues the past few years.

The company announced plans to stop selling Confederate-themed merchandise from its stores in 2015. Also that year, Wal-Mart publicly opposed a measure in Arkansas that some feared would lead to discrimination against the gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Siri Terjesen, director of the American University Center for Innovation, said a growing number of consumers believe that corporations like Wal-Mart should step forward as leaders on a number of issues.

"We have a lot of goals in America," Terjesen said. "We want to eliminate hate. We want to grow our economy, educate our children and our adults. Increasingly people expect big companies like Wal-Mart to play a role in all of that, whereas years ago you only expect your retailer to provide you with fresh goods that were safe at a reasonable price."

Thoma said there are risks for companies to come out with messages in advertising like Wal-Mart's "Many Chairs. One Table," especially if there isn't any substance behind it. Thoma said its latest spot is interesting because it could speak to employees, customers, suppliers, elected officials or policymakers.

Thoma also pointed out the retailer isn't pushing any products in the commercial.

The only mention of Wal-Mart is when the company's logo appears at the end of the ad. In last year's "Come Together" ad, it ends with "Walmart. Save money. Live better."

"It's very tastefully done," Thoma said. "It's a very light touch. It doesn't really ask you do to anything at all. It doesn't say go online and learn about our commitment to diversity or read more at Walmart.com. It simply says in a very understanding way, here's what we stand for."

