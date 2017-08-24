Sentence is 4 years for manslaughter

SEARCY -- A judge has sentenced a Dover man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month to four years in prison.

Chad Alexander, 34, appeared Tuesday before Judge Robert Edwards in White County Circuit Court.

Alexander originally was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Heffington, 36, of Mena. Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy later reduced the charge.

Heffington died in a hospital in February from injuries suffered in a Jan. 21 fight with Alexander at the White County Fairgrounds.

Under Arkansas law, manslaughter carries a sentence of three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

State Desk on 08/24/2017